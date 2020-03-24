During this unprecedented period in the world’s history, many have time on their hands to ponder the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s outcome, it’s consequences and future repercussions.
We asked local retired psychiatrist Jeff Hardwig about what to do with the extra time people are spending together and alone at home, and about the anxiety the pandemic is generating.
Hardwig, who retired from Essentia Health in September, wants people to know the anxiety they may be experiencing makes sense.
“Anxiety about a dangerous pandemic is a normal healthy and adaptive response,” he said. “Anxiety motivates us to follow the advice of experts in infectious diseases and epidemiology regarding social distancing and hand washing. When we do the things that keep us safe our anxiety can subside.
“Doing what it takes to stay safe is more complicated for front-line health care and other essential workers, however, who worry about having adequate numbers of masks and other protective clothing to be safe,” he said.
Problems with anxiety occur when you have too much, but also too little, Hardwig said.
“People who ignore the real risks may feel comfortable in their denial, but they are not safe and pose a risk to others if they get infected,” Hardwig said.
It’s understandable that some anxiety will remain even if we are doing everything we can to stay safe, he said, because of all the uncertainties surrounding this virus and because of concern for others.
“So we are in a one day at a time mode,” Hardwig said. “We can talk with one another to provide emotional support. Being at the end of the road in a rural community has its advantages. We are not in a hot zone of community spread of COVID-19 and we’re doing what we can to keep it that way.”
Hardwig said the pandemic “has the potential to pull us together after what has been a divisive period in our history. This virus doesn’t care about your politics and our response has to be with the welfare of others in mind. That alone can be good for our mental health.”
New time
Meanwhile, he urged people to remain safe in their actions, patient for answers, calm in their reactions and appreciative of the good things.
“This is new to everyone so we are learning as we go,” he said. “I think we can remember that staying home is something we do for ourselves but also for others. We are in this together and our job is to not give the disease to others.”
He said people with with extra time at home can start items on their “to-do” lists that they have been neglecting, among other things.
“Try to enjoy this break in social life to reflect on what is important, look for silver linings, stay physically active, connect with others in safe ways and remember this is going to end someday,” he said. “We just need to be safe and smart about it.”
He said he and others who do not need to go work now are lucky, and he feels compassion for health care workers and other essential employees, and also the many who must go to work because their employer is still open and they need the paycheck.
“For those who have lost their job at least temporarily because of the coronavirus, we need to do what we can as a society to support them through the rough times ahead,” he said.
He said charitable organizations for which he volunteers are trying to find “sliver linings” during these unprecedented times: “The Rotary Readers are moving ahead with a book giveaway to the students we had been reading to in the LORE program before schools closed; Koochiching Aging Options staff and volunteers are trying to reach out to people electronically and by phone and to try to continue our missions if we can do so safely.”
And he said technology for conducting meetings electronically is being put into practice nationally and locally. The social distancing mandate has prompted an effort to hold and develop that capacity going forward.
What to do?
Hardwig said he’s always tried to include physical activity as a way to stay healthy.
“The difference is that now as a retired person, I have the time,” he said. “I either walk, ride my fat tire bike or cross country ski every day. This is essential for me to feel well.”
The social distancing needed during the pandemic has canceled some of his volunteer work, which he said he missed.
“Rotary meets electronically only, and the Koochiching Aging Options board has canceled some of its meetings and educational activities,” Hardwig said. “I very much miss reading to preschool and kindergarten students as part of Rotary’s Love of Reading, LORE, program. That has been pure joy.”
In addition, he said he, like many others, is missing one of his favorite social activities: To go out to restaurants and have lively conversations over dinner.
“That is all on hold. So what is left?” he wondered.
Plenty, he answered.
“I am reading more and have been making wood carvings once again,” he said. “This is something I started as a young adult but it was largely set aside when work got so busy. It feels good to be creative again and it takes me away from the TV, which can be a bit addictive.”
However, he said a little TV can provide some respite from the worry of the pandemic. “They have some of the best writers in America making shows on Netflix, Showtime and HBO,” Hardwig said. “These are not typically family entertainment, but are good for when the kids go to bed. It’s the binge watching that is not good for health.”
He noted he and his wife have put together jigsaw puzzles all winter. “And the neat thing about them is that you get a false sense of accomplishment,” he said. “You feel like you’re getting something done but... not really. Puzzling, however, requires an active mind and in that way is preferable to TV watching.”
Hardwig obtained is medical degree at Mayo Medical School in 1985, and completed his psychiatry residency at The Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in 1989. He was board certified in psychiatry and neurology in 1991. He served in the United States Navy at Naval Hospital San Diego and at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton during the first Gulf War. He returned to International Falls in 1992.