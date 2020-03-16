As COVID-19 continues to sweep the world, Gov. Tim Walz on Monday closed all Minnesota restaurants and bars to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also closed: movie theaters, fitness clubs, gyms, cafes, bowling alleys, bingo halls, hookah bars, arcades, and country clubs — to name a few of a wide range of closures of businesses where people gather and can spread the virus.
“We’re seeing people still congregate in large numbers,” Walz said. “We need to stop congregating.”
The order went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and extends to 5 p.m. March 27.
Delivery and curbside pickup of food orders will be allowed. Grocery stores and pharmacies are unaffected, and Walz encouraged them to stay open as the are “critical.”
In addition, many other events are activities are also being cancelled or postponed.
The following Borderland cancellations have been reported to The Journal:
- The International Falls Figure Skating ice show, "Skating Counts," has been postponed and will not take place March 21-22.
- Moonlight Archery Thursday night shooting is cancelled.
- AWANA and teen gatherings at International Falls Covenant Church has been canceled until further notice.
- Firefighters Easter Ham Bingo on March 28 in Littlefork is cancelled.
- Servants of Shelter's Luck of the Irish Carnival at the VFW on Saturday is cancelled.
- Regularly scheduled programming at the International Falls Public Library is suspended until further notice.
- The local AARP Tax-Aide district has suspended tax services. Volunteers began calling scheduled clients Monday to inform them of the closure.
- The Falls High School prom, scheduled for March 28, has been postponed.
- The Koochiching Memory Café scheduled for the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Call Koochiching Aging Options with questions at 283-7030.
- Koochiching County DFL conventions scheduled from now until May 1 are postponed. The Minnesota DFL is working to schedule virtual conventions starting in April.
- Sunday and Tuesday Bingo at the VFW have been suspended until further notice.
- All International Falls community education activities including private swim lessons, open swim, dog obedience, defensive driving, lifeguarding, etc., are postponed until further notice. All payments made will be applied to future offerings. Any class which has already begun will suspend and then continue when the all clear is given.