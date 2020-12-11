All COVID-19 testing is no cost at Minnesota community testing sites. Minnesota Department of Health staff are working together with communities to make sure everyone can get tested.
Sign up for an appointment: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites ; https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp
What to expect: Community Testing ; https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/community.html
More about nasal swab and saliva tests: Types of COVID-19 Tests ; https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/types.html
All community testing sites will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1.
Signing up for an appointment ahead of time helps avoid long lines. People who walk in without an appointment might have to come back later or another day.
Testing at no cost is available to all Minnesotans who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms.
Identification is not required.
Insurance is not required.
Wear a mask or face covering if you can.
Bring your confirmation text or email if you can.
Testing may also be available at your local clinic or hospital, see Find Testing Locations.
You do not need insurance to be tested at these community testing sites. However, if you would like more information on low-cost health care or health insurance, visit Resources to Find Low-Cost Health Care or Get Health Insurance.
All Minnesotans are now able to order an at-home saliva test at no cost. For more information, visit COVID-19 Test at Home; https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html