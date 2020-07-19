COVID-19 updated

Information is according to the Minnesota Department of Health website:

Today

Koochiching County now has 36 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with two deaths.

Minnesota 

46,204 total positive cases, cumulative

737 newly reported cases

3 newly reported deaths

853,188 approximate number of completed tests

1,533 deaths

40,001 patients no longer needing isolation

Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

MDH's Situation Update for COVID-19 webpage is updated at 11 a.m. daily, with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

