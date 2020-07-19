Information is according to the Minnesota Department of Health website:
Today
Koochiching County now has 36 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with two deaths.
Minnesota
46,204 total positive cases, cumulative
737 newly reported cases
3 newly reported deaths
853,188 approximate number of completed tests
1,533 deaths
40,001 patients no longer needing isolation
Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.
MDH's Situation Update for COVID-19 webpage is updated at 11 a.m. daily, with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.