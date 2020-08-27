A new state program to help families with rent and mortgage assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic will be administered locally by KOOTASCA Community Action Inc.
The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program is now accepting applications from individuals and families impacted by COVID-19, Minnesota Housing said in a news release.
The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program provides housing assistance payments to help prevent eviction, prevent homelessness, and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.
Local administrators will review applications from individuals and families requesting assistance, verify eligibility, and process payments for eligible expenses on behalf of households. Visit Minnesota Housing’s website to learn more about how the program works.
Minnesotans interested in applying begin the application process by calling 211 (Toll Free: 1.800.543.7709; Local: 651.291.0211), visiting 211unitedway.org, or texting “MNRENT” or “MNHOME” to 898-211. The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.