The Minnesota Department of Health this week announced at-home COVID-19 saliva testing is now available for anyone who wants to be tested, with or without symptoms, at no cost.
Minnesota and Vault Medical Services have teamed up to offer at-home saliva testing for everyone, at no cost. Visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/ to order a test.
When you are ready to take the test, you will log in to access the the Vault virtual waiting room and do a video visit with a Vault test supervisor. They can give you instructions and make sure you do the test the right way. You will then send the test to the lab in Oakdale, Minn., using the prepaid package. Once it arrives at the lab, you will get your test results by email in 24-48 hours.
This saliva test is just as accurate as the nasal swab test and is available at no cost for every Minnesotan, whether or not you have insurance.
If you do have insurance, you will need to provide your information so your insurance company can pay for your test. If your insurance does not pay for COVID-19 tests or does not pay enough, the state will cover the cost. If you do not have insurance, the state will pay for your test. You will not receive a bill.
- The saliva test checks whether you have COVID-19 right now and can spread it to others. It is not an antibody test that looks for whether you have had COVID-19 in the past.
- Both adults and children can use these tests. An adult 18 or older must request a test for a child.
- Saliva testing may not be right for those with low saliva production, such as children under age 4 or someone who has suffered a stroke.
You can also do this same saliva test in-person, and at no cost, at a growing list of sites across the state.