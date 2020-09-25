The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County at 121 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, with three deaths.
The local number of people no longer needing isolation is 93. The number is updated weekly on Thursdays.
Koochiching Public Health and Human Services Director Kathy LaFrance told The Journal Friday that a mass COVID-19 testing event in Koochiching County is unlikely.
"We had requested a mass testing event for Koochiching County a couple of months ago with MDH, and we were informed (Thursday) that they have denied our request," she said. "I don’t think that this will be happening here."
MDH notes that data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below is for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as "unknown/missing."
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Cumulative numbers are since Jan. 20, 2020.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 94,189 total positive cases, cumulative
- 1,191 newly reported cases
- 6 newly reported deaths
- 1,924,020 approximate number of completed tests
- 84,256 patients no longer needing isolation
- 1,994 deaths
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.