The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County at 332 confirmed, positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, with five deaths. In the total amount of cases, MDH site also records two probable cases of the virus in the county.
The local number of people no longer needing isolation is 227. The number is updated weekly on Thursdays.
MDH notes that data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below is for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as "unknown/missing."
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Cumulative numbers are since Jan. 20, 2020.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 276,500 total positive cases, cumulative
- 6,353 newly reported cases
- 24 newly reported deaths
- 3,837,304 approximate number of completed tests
- 227,311 patients no longer needing isolation
- 3,265 deaths