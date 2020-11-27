The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County at 367 confirmed, positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, with five deaths. In the total amount of cases, MDH site also records four probable cases of the virus in the county.
The local number of people no longer needing isolation as of Nov. 19 is 227. The number is updated weekly on Thursdays. The new weekly report will be available later this afternoon, according to the MDH website.
MDH notes that data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below is for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as "unknown/missing."
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Cumulative numbers are since Jan. 20, 2020.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 295,001 total positive cases, cumulative
- 5,704 newly reported cases
- 101 newly reported deaths
- 4,012,924 approximate number of completed tests
- 244,982 patients no longer needing isolation
- 3,476 deaths