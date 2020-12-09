International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Light freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.