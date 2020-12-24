The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County at 536 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 8 deaths.
Included in the total amount of cases, MDH site records 11 of those positive cases as probable cases of the virus in the county.
The local number of people no longer needing isolation is 492, the MDH website said. The number is updated weekly on Thursdays.
MDH notes that data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below is for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as "unknown/missing."
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Cumulative numbers are since Jan. 20, 2020.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 404,403 total positive cases, cumulative
- 1,917 newly reported cases
- 79 newly reported deaths
- 5,339,550 approximate number of completed tests
- 381,269 patients no longer needing isolation
- 5050 deaths