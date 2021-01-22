International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.