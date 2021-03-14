The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County at 624 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 11 deaths.
Vaccines
- 3,058 people in Koochiching County, or 24.4 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine;
- 1,724 people in the county have received the complete series, the MDH website reports.
Included in the total number of positive cases, MDH reports 14 of those positive cases as probable positive cases of the virus in the county.
The local number of people no longer needing isolation is 607, the MDH website said. The number is updated weekly on Thursdays.
MDH notes that data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below is for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as "unknown/missing."
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Cumulative numbers are since Jan. 20, 2020.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 497,392 total positive cases, cumulative
- 997 newly reported cases
- 5 newly reported deaths
- 7,757,403 approximate number of completed tests
- 482,053 patients no longer needing isolation
- 6,746 deaths