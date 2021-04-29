The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County at 796 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 13 deaths.
Vaccines
- 5,286 people in Koochiching County, or 50 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 3,944 people in the county have received the complete series, the MDH website reports.
Data is updated daily at 11 a.m. unless otherwise specified, but there is a delay between a vaccine being given and when it is reported to MDH. This happens because the state must validate and process the data before reporting.
Cases
MDH reports 40 of those positive cases as probable positive cases of the virus in the county.
The local number of people no longer needing isolation is 740, the MDH website said. The number is updated weekly on Thursdays.
MDH notes that data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below is for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as "unknown/missing."
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Cumulative numbers are since Jan. 20, 2020.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 573,938 total positive cases, cumulative
- 1,921 newly reported cases
- 15 newly reported deaths
- 9,189,095 approximate number of completed tests
- 552,068 patients no longer needing isolation
- 7,1293 deaths