The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County at 922 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 16 deaths.
The local number of people no longer needing isolation is 831, the MDH website said. The number is updated weekly on Thursdays.
Vaccines
- 5,711 people in Koochiching County, or 54 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. MDH lists the county's population at 10,534.
- 5,256 people in the county have received the complete series, the MDH website reports.
Data is updated daily at 11 a.m. unless otherwise specified, but there is a delay between a vaccine being given and when it is reported to MDH. This happens because the state must validate and process the data before reporting.
MDH reports 48 of the positive cases as probable positive cases of the virus in the county.
MDH notes that data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below is for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as "unknown/missing."
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Cumulative numbers are since Jan. 20, 2020.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 601,384 total positive cases, cumulative
- 287 newly reported cases
- 8 newly reported deaths
- 9,946,608 approximate number of completed tests
- 590,168 patients no longer needing isolation
- 7,426 deaths