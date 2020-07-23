More details on local COVID-19 patients no longer needing isolation could be coming from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Koochiching County Public Health Director Kathy LaFrance said state officials are expected to provide information about the number of local people who are no longer required to isolate. However, LaFrance said she is unsure of when that information will be available.
"I have noticed for some of the counties, the county is providing that number," she said. "All the numbers that are released now as far as cases and deaths in Koochiching County are cumulative numbers so they are all the numbers of positives and deaths since they began keeping track of the numbers."
The number of patients no longer needing isolation statewide is reported on the MDH website, prompting questions on The Journal's Facebook page about why county information is broken down in daily updates.
LaFrance said the current number of people who are required to isolate, as opposed to those who are considered recovered, is a better representation of what is going on right now as opposed to over the last four to five months.
"This shouldn’t be used to downplay the seriousness of this virus, however," LaFrance said. "There is a lot of research going on right now about the impact of travel and the opening of businesses. I think it’s clear to everyone that with people moving around and businesses opening, that the transmission of the virus has been facilitated."
To date, the county saw its biggest daily jump in positive COVID-19 cases from Monday to Tuesday when numbers climbed from 37 cumulative cases to 46. In addition, another death was reported, bringing the county's total to three.
LaFrance said while more testing has increased the positive case count, it also presents a clearer picture of virus spread.
"It’s been here all long and we are just now seeing a more accurate count of the persons affected," she said.
Wastewater study
Tests for COVID-19 in Borderland's wastewater reflect the growing number of positive cases in the community.
Kallie Briggs, executive director of the North Koochiching Area Sanitary District, said tests conducted by the University of Minnesota show a low prevalence of the virus in the community's wastewater in late May and the first part of June, but began to climb June 15 and continued to climb, reflected in a report dated June 19.
Bars and restaurants reopened for service June 1, with additional restrictions loosened since.
"Once we started to open (businesses) up again, you see as it opens, it gradually starts to climb," she said referring to a graph in a report. "The bars, and restaurants are full bore and we are up to the very highest."
Briggs said she never expected the community to have as many positive cases as it recently has.
"It's concerning, obviously, because there are people in our community that are pretty ill and obviously (three) deaths," she said. "If we have a way to pinpoint early in the game, maybe we can help be part of the solution to nip it in the bud before it's overgrown."
NKASD is a member of the Minnesota Environmental Science and Economic Review Board, which will assist and support researchers from as they study the prevalence of COVID-19 in wastewater.
The initiative, led by Glenn Simmons Jr. and Richard Melvin, of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the U of M Medical School’s Duluth campus, tests samples provided by wastewater facilities for COVID-19.
The research may shed light on the prevalence and spread of the virus in communities and regions across Minnesota.
Briggs said she's sharing the valuable information with local hospital officials.
"It's meant to tell people 'your numbers are going up - there could be an outbreak in your community,'" she said. "You may be able to tell frontline workers: heads up, it might be coming your way."
Briggs said she finds the study very interesting and converses with Melvin, who has expressed interest in the study results as it relates to tourism activity in the community.
The study's reports may come more quickly, as the study has hired two additional people for the research, she said, adding the community is lucky to be a part of the study.
"The more we learn, the more educated we get," she said.
RLMC adds staff
Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Borderland, Rainy Lake Medical Center is hiring two temporary positions to support local testing.
RLMC CEO Robb Pastor said because of the uptick in calls and COVID-19 testing in the community, the medical facility is adding the temporary positions to screen for potential COVID-19 symptoms, answer questions and help with scheduling of curbside testing.
"By adding these positions, it alleviates time restraints for our staff to assist patients with non-COVID related health care," he said.
Bars, restaurants close dine-in services
A few local bars and restaurants temporarily discontinued dining services as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county.
Thunderbird Lodge last week announced on its Facebook page it would close indoor and outdoor dining until further notice to avoid further exposure to its employees.
Its full menu and off-sale liquor will continue to be offered through no-contact takeout.
"We will be using all (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommended guidelines to continue to serve you as safely as possible," staff said in a post. "Together preventative measures keep us safe! Only together can we stop the spread."
Border Bar also made the decision to temporarily close its bar and indoor seating in the restaurant.
"Though we have no incidents here we feel responsible to keep our employees and customers safe," staff said in a post on Facebook, adding the kitchen remains open for takeout and delivery.
The Elks Lodge No. 1599 announced it will close the club to keep its members, officers and staff safe.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience but we want everyone to be safe and healthy," a post said. "We hope everyone understands this difficult decision."
Owners of Rainy Lake Grill announced July 17 their restaurant will no longer provide dine-in food service, but will offer take-out food similar to a drive-thru process.
"One of our teammates contracted COVID-19 during the surge," the July 17 post said. "Fortunately for our restaurant, teammates and customers, the individual that was infected has not been in Rainy Lake Grill since June 26 - over a week before being exposed and contracting the virus... We prefer to be overly cautious in our approach to risks associated with COVID-19."
In addition, the owners said they sanitizing work areas and points-of-contact continuously.
Mask requirements
Super One Foods, which includes the local Super One, County Market and County Market Liquor announced last week masks or face shields are required when entering the store.
Company officials announced face coverings must cover the nose and mouth while in-store. Single-use face masks will be available at the service counter for $1 for customers who do not have one.
Exemptions to the requirement include:
- Customers who have a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering will be exempt. Any individual who is hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication may also be exempt.
- Customers ages 10 and old and older must wear a mask. If between the ages of 2 and 10, it is strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
- If a child is under 2, please do not use a mask. CDC: "Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2."
"The wearing of masks and social distancing also plays into the spread of the virus," LaFrance said.