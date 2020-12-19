Even as the COVID-19 is impacting communities, International Falls Chief of Police Rich Mastin is looking ahead to find ways to make International Falls safer.
By partnering with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, Mastin said in a news release the department will gain more information from the public that may help to solve criminal cases.
By working with the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program, people who want to or may need to remain anonymous can submit information that helps to find a criminal, a fugitive, or close a case. This proactive support by Mastin invites citizens to turn in information that may speed the solving of cases while saving precious hours of investigators’ time, and protecting tipsters from retribution or harm for being known to have helped the International Falls Police Department.
In addition to staying anonymous, people giving tips may be eligible to collect up to $1,000 in reward paid by Crime Stoppers, said a news release.
Crime Stoppers' assurance of anonymity helps to attract tips from the public and has meant a steady influx of information provided to law enforcement agencies such as the International Falls Police Department.
“Being separate and independent of law enforcement and government gives assurance of anonymity to those wanting to do ‘the right thing’," said Robert Dennistoun, chair of the nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. "That assurance is essential when they are in a position that may threaten their well-being, their living circumstances or their social network, if it became known they helped law enforcement.”
People with knowledge about a crime, criminal or a fugitive can give information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by adding the free P3 Submit a Tip APP to their smartphone; calling Crime Stoppers toll free from anywhere in Minnesota (1-800-222-TIPS [8477]); or by going online at their website www.crimestoppersmn.org. If the tip leads to a felony arrest the tipster may qualify to receive a reward of up to $1,000 and still remain anonymous.
Dennistoun says Crime Stoppers of Minnesota sends about 3,000 yearly tips to more than 150 law enforcement agencies across the State of Minnesota because the public trusts that submitting those tips is anonymous.
The non-profit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is funded solely by tax deductible donations and has been working with law enforcement to build safer communities in Minnesota since 1979. To donate and for more information visit their website www.crimestoppersmn.org .