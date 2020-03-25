10 p.m.
Tuesday Gov. Walz held a press call with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to provide updates on COVID-19 and remind Minnesotans of some of the benefits and programs Minnesota is offering amid the pandemic:
MNsure
Last week, Walz and MNsure announced a 30-day special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance as a result of the growth of COVID-19 cases. The SEP opened on March 23 and runs through April 21. It will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.org.
Unemployment Insurance
We know the hardships and stress this pandemic is bringing to individuals and families across the state. The governor highlighted the state’s unemployment insurance program and described how it is quickly serving employees who are unable to work as a result of COVID-19.
Individual Tax Filing Extension
Minnesotans filing their annual Minnesota Individual Income Tax return for tax year 2019 now have until Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to file and make their payments without any penalties or interest.
Small Business Assistance
Tuesday, the governor and the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced a Small Business Emergency Loan Program for businesses affected by COVID-19. DEED’s emergency loan program will help Minnesota small business owners who need immediate assistance during COVID-19 closures.
Suspension of Evictions
The governor also announced an executive order yesterday, which clarifies that landlords and financial institutions cannot begin eviction proceedings that would remove tenants from stable housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.