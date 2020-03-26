A state of emergency declaration by the Koochiching County Board Tuesday was an effort to access resources, not create panic.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30-day declaration will allow county officials ways to recoup funds that will be used to reduce the financial impact of the virus.
As of Thursday, Koochiching County had no positive cases of the disease.
“This (declaration) streamlines the process of getting potential funds back to our community related to the COVID-19 response,” said county Emergency Management Coordinator Willi Kostiuk. “That's one of the main reasons for the declaration.”
Kostiuk said declarations of emergencies were made in the county two years ago for the summer storms that ripped through the area causing about $500,000 worth of damage.
“It went into a federal declaration that covered 100 percent of damages in the county,” he said.
So while the title of the declaration may invoke fear and panic, it is intended to help. Kostiuk said now, officials can implement emergency operations plans to prepare and respond to COVID-19.
“It's not saying we're in a world of trouble... it's nothing like that,” he said. “If we have to spend certain amounts of money to get certain things done, this helps us streamline that process... it just opens the doors and speeds up the process a lot of faster.”
Behind-the-scenes
Kostiuk said the emergency operations team meets regularly with regional and state partners on best practices to respond to COVID-19. Local leaders are learning what has worked well from officials in counties with positive cases of the disease and are implementing those techniques in Koochiching County in advance.
“We don't want to respond when it happens, we're going to be ready before it happens,” Kostiuk said. “We all need to be ready for this... and I know we are.”