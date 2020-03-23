Cars lined up behind Falls High School Monday to receive free lunches and breakfasts for district students during temporary school closures.
RuthAnn Reller and Angie Hoopman packed up the number of meals requested by drivers and quickly delivered the food through the passenger window. It appeared they'd had this routine down for months.
Instead, Monday marked the third day of food service delivery since Falls public schools temporarily closed March 16 because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We prepared about 250 meals today,” Reller said Monday as she loaded milk into a bag. “So far, it's been busy.”
Local school officials last week said the Minnesota Department of Education will fund one breakfast and one lunch per child in grades pre-K through 12th grade on days school would have been in session.
Karla Line, Independent School District No. 361 food service director, said the service is provided regardless of income.
“This federally funded program is intended to help all families during this time of national emergency,” she said, adding meals are delivered by school staff if transportation isn't available. “If people can't pick up the food, we'll bring it right to their doorstep.”
When speaking with The Journal last week, Line was overcome with emotion talking about ISD 361 staff who are making the effort successful.
“I work with the most amazing group of people in food service,” she said. “They step up to get whatever is needed done for these kids. It's incredible.”
Last Wednesday, about 100 people took advantage of the school's food service and it jumped by about 40 the following day. Now that meals are free regardless of income, Line expected the number to increase even more.
“We're ready,” she said, adding that providing meals is more that just making sure kids have something to eat. “These kids are seeing familiar faces dropping off meals. They need to see (staff) and know we're OK and that we're going to help.”
Line said while staff already take proper sanitary precautions when preparing food, they are doing everything they can to keep themselves and those receiving meals safe and healthy.
“Kitchen staff is gloved at all times... even when handing out food,” she said. “We are also being temped as we walk in the school by the nurse... We're in this for the safety of everyone and won't compromise anything during this time.”
Line said for now, only cold meals are being provided, but said she could eventually see hot food being added.
“We just aren't prepared for hot food just yet,” she said.
Allergies are also being considered and staff is separating certain food items in specific colored bags for allergy needs.
While the service is free, food service staff still wants to have an estimate of numbers needed for food and encourage families to call or email that information to foodservice@isd361.org or 218-283-2571 extension 1102. Official ask that requests be made before 10 a.m.
When contacting via email, include if drop-off will be needed, how many meals and if there are any food allergies.
Food can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at door No. 7, located in the back of Falls High School.
“People need to and should use this service,” Line said. “It is not income based. We want to feed the kids and make sure they've got some normalcy right now.”
L-BF
Similar efforts are also being done in other school districts in Koochiching County.
At Littlefork-Big Falls School, meals are also provided. If a a family is in need of food pick-up or delivery, they need to fill out a survey found on the school's Facebook page or website, http://www.isd362.k12.mn.us/