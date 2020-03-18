The Minnesota DFL Party Executive Committee has cancelled all local conventions and will proceed with the endorsement and resolutions process via an online balloting system. This decision was made to ensure all DFL Party events are in compliance with advice from public health officials to cease small group gatherings.
No decision has yet been made regarding the Minnesota DFL state convention.
“Last night, the Minnesota DFL Party’s State Executive Committee made the decision to cancel all local conventions and instead use an online balloting system to decide party endorsements and resolutions,” said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin. “This process preserves the power of grassroots activists to decide who our party supports and what our party stands for while also protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans everywhere.”
“Each and every day, state and local governments, businesses, and community leaders across the country are being confronted with extremely difficult decisions on how to combat the spread of coronavirus,” added Martin. “The cancellation of DFL conventions in favor of an online balloting system was not an easy decision to come to, but it is imperative that we all step up and do our part to protect our communities. The Minnesota DFL is committed to being part of the solution to this public health crisis.”
The following changes were adopted:
- All conventions (SD’s, OU’s and other endorsing conventions) will be conducted through an online balloting system to complete the essential party business of: electing delegates, conferring endorsements, and passing resolutions.
- The online balloting system will be administered by the Minnesota DFL party staff who will be responsible for reporting results back to the local unit.
- Local units will be responsible for collecting a roster of delegates and certifying the content of the ballot. The ballot, certified by a vote of the local unit executive committee, as well as the official delegate roster must be reported to the Minnesota DFL through a provided form no later than Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.
- Units will have the option to send out a mail ballot to those delegates who request one. Those ballots will need to be reported via an online form to the Minnesota DFL within the allowable balloting timeframe.
- Electronic Ballots will be emailed out by the Minnesota DFL directly to delegates who have not requested a mail ballot. Delegates will be provided a unique password to access their ballot.
- Balloting will occur over a 10 day period: Saturday, April 25 - Monday, May 4.
- Contested endorsements will be decided by rank choice vote.
During the balloting period, local unit leadership will receive a daily update of which delegates have completed their ballots. It will be incumbent on the local units to follow up with delegates to ensure ballots are completed within the allotted time frame.
Local units may use reasonable means to reach out and help with getting ballots submitted. This can include helping facilitate voting via phone and text messages as long as the local unit is creating a receipt of the conversation for auditing purposes.
Given that that conventions will be conducted via electronic and mail balloting, there is no need pre-convention committees for congressional district conventions.