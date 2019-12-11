A Bemidji man was recently sentenced in Koochiching County District Court to five years prison for possessing a firearm.
Derek D. Barnes, 27, was sentenced Nov. 25 by Judge Charles H. LeDuc for being a felon convicted of a crime of violence — firearm violation.
He was sentenced to 60 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, and ordered to pay fine and fees of $150.
The prison time was stayed on court conditions and he was ordered to serve eight months jail. He was placed on 15 years supervised probation and ordered to complete programs. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives. He may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored. He must provide a DNA sample to the state.
Others sentenced
The following people have been sentenced in Koochiching County District Court for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
Cody M. Cravens, 27, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 25 by LeDuc for felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on five years probation. He was ordered to serve 30 days jail and pay $750 court fees. He may have no contact with the victim/s and may not have unsupervised contact with anyone less than age 18. He may have no unsupervised contact with minor females. He must attend a program and must submit to random searches. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, and may only use a computer at work for work purposes.
Jed C. Kittelson, 31, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 25 by LeDuc for felony threats of violence.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to complete a program and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. He must follow the recommendations of an evaluation and pay $75 court fees.
Timothy C. Ramsey, 20, Atlanta, Ga., was sentenced Nov. 25 by LeDuc for felony firearm with no serial number.
He was given a stay of imposition of sentence and placed on three years unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay $275 fine and court fees and to provide 40 hours community work service. He must take part in a program and was given credit for time served.
Robert E. Perry, 53, International Falls, was sentenced by Judge Dale A. Wolf for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 30 days jail. He was placed on three years supervised probation and ordered to pay $200 court fees. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and may not enter bars or liquor stores. He must submit to random tests and searches and provide a DNA sample to the state. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, and may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Mikel S. Johnson, 35, Intentional Falls, was sentenced by Wolf Nov. 21 for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $175 fine and court fees.
Kyler P. McConnell, 25, Virginia, was sentenced by Wolf Nov. 21 for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of drugs.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on one year supervised probation. He was ordered to follow the recommendations of an assessment and evaluation and participate in a program. He was given credit for time served and ordered not to use alcohol or controlled substances. He must submit to random searches and tests and provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program. He was ordered to pay $250 court fees.
Joseph H. Bjork, 48, International Falls, was sentenced by Wolf Nov. 25 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation of license — posing a risk to public safety.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $225 fine and court fees. All but 30 days was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and must follow the recommendations of an assessment and evaluation. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and may not enter bars or liquor stores. He must submit to random tests and searches.
Yvonne M. Burmeister, 45, Littlefork, was sentenced Nov. 25 by LeDuc for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
She was sentenced to one year jail and $3,125 fine and court fees. All but 20 days and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and she was placed on three years probation. She may not use alcohol or controlled substances and may not enter bars or liquor stores. She must submit to random tests and searches and provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program.
David A. Bjerkness, 51, Blackduck, was sentenced Nov. 25 by LeDuc for gross misdemeanor third-degree refusal to submit to chemical test.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,700 fine and court fees. All but 20 days and $1,700 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to complete a program and follow the recommendations of an evaluation and assessment. He was ordered not to use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program.