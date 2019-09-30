An International Falls woman was sentenced to one year prison for failing to appear in court.
Stephanie K. Nelson, 37, was sentenced Sept. 23 in Koochiching County District Court by District Judge Charles LeDuc to 12 months and one day at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, Shakopee, for felony failure to appear upon release of custody.
The following people have also recently been sentenced by LeDuc in Koochiching County District Court for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
Chad A. Taylor, 25, International Falls, was sentenced Sept. 23 for felony fifth-degree sale of marijuana.
He was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 45 days in jail. He was placed on five years supervised probation and ordered to provide 80 hours with the Sentencing to Serve program. He must pay $600 fine and fees and follow the recommendations of an evaluation and chemical assessment. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He must provide a DNA sample to the state and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives. He may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Mark D. Hamilton, 66, Alameda, Calif., was sentenced Sept. 23 for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was sentenced to three years probation to the court and $1,000 court fees. He was ordered not to use controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He must follow the recommendations of an evaluation and chemical assessment.
Robert E. Perry, 53, International Falls, was sentenced Sept. 23 for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation of license - posing a risk to public safety.
On the felony, he was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 30 days jail. He was placed on three years supervised probation and ordered to pay $200 court fees. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must follow the recommendations of a chemical assessment and an evaluation.
On the gross misdemeanor, he was sentenced to one year jail and $3,350 fine and court fees. All but 10 days and $600 was stayed on court conditions. He was ordered to provide 32 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program. This sentence is to run concurrent with the above sentence.
Lindsey L. Wendroth, 30, St. Michael, was sentenced Sept. 23 for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
She was sentenced to one year jail and $3,200 fine and court fees. The jail time and all but $1,200 was stayed on court conditions and she was placed on three years probation to the court. She must provide 80 hours community work service and may not use alcohol or controlled substances.
Zachary H. Anderson, 24, Maplewood, was sentenced Sept. 3 for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on three years probation to the court. He was ordered to pay $750 court fees and ordered to provide 40 hours community work service. He must complete a chemical assessment and follow the recommendations of an evaluation.
Jace W. Junker, 30, Littlefork, was sentenced Sept. 5 for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,125 fine and court fees. All but 10 days and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and to follow the recommendations of an evaluation. He must submit to random tests and searches.
Jordan A. Belland, 26, Mizpah, was sentenced Sept. 3 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault - subsequent violation.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,100 fine and court fees. All but 60 days and $200 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years supervised probation. He must provide 80 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and he was ordered to follow the recommendations of evaluations. He may have no contact with the victim/s, may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches.