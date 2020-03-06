Two International Falls men were recently sentenced to more than one year prison for felony convictions.
Matthew H. Isensee, 31, was sentenced by Koochiching County District Judge Charles LeDuc Jan. 27 to 32 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, for threats of violence .
The prison time was stayed on court conditions and he was ordered to pay $225 fine and court fees. He was placed on five years’ supervised probation and ordered to complete a program. He may not use alcohol or drugs and may not enter bars or liquor stores. He must submit to random tests and searches and must provide a DNA sample to the state. He may not use or posses firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Travis C. Netland, 30, was sentenced Jan. 17 by District Judge John G. Melbye for felony possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.
He was sentenced to one year and one day at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, and ordered to pay $215 court fees.
In addition, Robert E. Perry, 53, was sentenced Jan. 27 by LeDuc for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 30 days jail. He was given credit for three days served and was placed on three years’ supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $200 court fees and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must submit to random tests and searches. He must provide a DNA sample to the state and may not use or posses firearms, ammunition or explosives. He may not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Koochiching County District Court actions that result in felony or aggravated misdemeanor convictions are published by The Journal. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.