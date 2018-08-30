The following people have recently been sentenced in Koochiching County District Court by Judge Steven Z. Lang for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
Wyatt H. Sanders, 45, Gilbert, was sentenced Aug. 6 for gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while impaired - refuse chemical test and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation - posing a risk to public safety.
On the DWI, he was sentenced to one year jail and $3,800 fine and fees. All but 60 days and $1,400 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years probation. He was ordered to provide 80 hours to the Sentence to Serve program and ordered to follow the recommendations of an evaluation. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and may not enter bars or liquor stores. He must submit to random tests and searches.
On the cancellation, he was sentenced to one year jail and $3,650 fine and fees. The jail time and all but $900 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentence to Serve program, with the same conditions as the previous sentence.
Tara L. Hunter, 43, International Falls, was sentenced Aug. 8 for gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while impaired: two or more aggravating factors.
She was sentenced to one year jail and $3,875 fine and fees. All but 45 days and $1,125 was stayed and she was placed on three years supervised probation. She was ordered to follow the recommendations of an evaluation and to provide 80 hours to the Sentence to Serve program.