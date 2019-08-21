The following people have been sentenced in Koochiching County District Court by Judge David Harrington for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
Hannah C. Gamache, 18, Rainy River, Ontario, was sentenced Aug. 5 for gross misdemeanor contribute to the delinquency of a child.
She was given a stay of adjudication and placed on two years probation to the court. She was ordered to provide 40 hours community work service and pay $100 in court fees.
Christopher G. Kossow, 36, was sentenced Aug. 5 for gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while impaired.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,975 fine and court fees. All but 45 days jail and $1,325 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years supervised probation. He was given credit for 10 days for 80 hours of Sentencing to Service work. He was ordered not to use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches.
Joshua L. Mann, 26, Roseau, was sentenced Aug. 6 for gross misdemeanor traffic regulation — false claim of vehicle insurance.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on one year probation to the court. He was ordered to pay $250 court costs. The sentence is to run concurrently with a previous sentence.