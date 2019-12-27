The following people have been sentenced in Koochiching County District Court for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
Stacy M. Carlson, 46, International Falls, was sentenced Dec. 16 by Judge John DeSanto for felony third-degree possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin.
She was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 45 days jail. She was given credit for 27 days served. She was placed on five years supervised probation and ordered to pay $300 fine and fees. She was ordered not to use alcohol or chemicals and must submit to random tests and searches. She may not enter bars or liquor stores and must follow the recommendations of assessments and evaluations. She must provide a DNA sample to the state and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives. She may not register to vote or vote until she is discharged from probation and her civil rights are fully restored.
Jed C. Kittelson, 31, International Falls, was sentenced Dec. 11 by Judge Dale A. Wolf for felony threats of violence.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $75 court fees and ordered to complete a court program. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must follow the recommendations of an evaluation. He must submit to random searches. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Joanna M. Richards, 23, Big Falls, was sentenced Dec. 12 by Wolf for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
She was given a stay of adjudication and placed on three years supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $900 court fees and must complete a court program. She may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches.
David A. Baker Zappia, 47, International Falls, was sentenced Dec. 11 by Wolf for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation of license — posing a risk to public safety. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
He was given a stay of adjudication on both sentences. On the cancellation, he was sentenced to one year jail and three years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $3,100 fine and court fees, with all but 10 days jail and $300 stayed on court conditions. He must follow the recommendations of assessments and evaluations and may not use controlled substances. He must submit to random tests and searches and provide 40 hours community work service. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
KaRae E. Beitel, 26, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 18 by Wolf for gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.
She was ordered to serve one year jail and pay $3,100 fine and court fees. The jail time and all but $150 was stayed on court conditions and she was placed on two years supervised probation. She was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and must follow the recommendations of evaluations. She may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Sabrina L. Murray, 24, International Falls, was sentenced Dec. 11 by Wolf for gross misdemeanor theft — take, transfer movable property without owner consent.
She was given a stay of adjudication and placed on three years supervised probation. She was ordered to provide 40 hours community work service and must follow the recommendations of an assessment and evaluation. She must complete a program and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. She must submit to random tests.
Nicholas E. Pierce, 29, International Falls, was sentenced Dec. 16 by DeSanto for gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while intoxicated.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $975 court fees. All but 30 days jail was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to serve 40 hours with the Sentencing to Serve program and ordered to complete a program. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must follow the recommendations of an evaluation.
Karl P. Spilde, 51, International Falls, was sentenced Dec. 16 by DeSanto for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving under the influence.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,875 fine and court fees. All but 15 days and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 40 hours community work service and must follow the recommendations of an assessment and evaluation. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and may not use alcohol. He must submit to random tests and searches.
Joshua C. Wells, 32, International Falls, was sentenced Dec. 16 by DeSanto for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation of license — posing a risk to public safety.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $650 fine and court fees. The jail time was stayed and he was placed on one year unsupervised probation. He was ordered to provide 24 hours community work service.
Melissa A. Bronczyk, 35, Big Falls, was sentenced Dec. 16 by DeSanto for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
She was given a stay of adjudication of sentence and placed on one year supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $200 court fees and ordered to follow the recommendations of an evaluation and assessment. She may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must complete a program.
Tanner R. Nordlund, 21, Littlefork, was sentenced Dec. 13 by Wolf for gross misdemeanor third-degree refuse to test.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,125 fine and court fees. All but 20 days jail and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and ordered to follow the recommendations of an evaluation and assessment. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.