The following people have been sentenced in Koochiching County District Court by Judge David Harrington for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
James T. Lucachick, 60, was sentenced Aug. 19 for felony theft with intent to exercise temporary control with indifference to owner’s rights.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on four months and 12 days probation to the court.
Zachary R. Nelson, 32, International Falls, was sentenced Aug. 19 for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,700 fine and court fees. The jail time and all but $1,200 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 80 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and ordered to complete an assessment and evaluation. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. He must submit to random tests and searches.
Peter M. Schultz, 65, International Falls, was sentenced Aug. 19 for gross misdemeanor third-degree refuse to submit to chemical test.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,625 fine and court fees. All but 15 days jail and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and ordered to complete an evaluation and assessment. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches.
Levi D. Good, 24, International Falls, was sentenced Aug. 19 for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,125 fine and court fees. All but 10 days jail and $875 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to complete an assessment and evaluation and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. He must submit to random tests and searches.
Valerie D. Larsen, 70, International Falls, was sentenced Aug. 19 for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
She was sentenced to one year jail and $3,625 fine and court fees. All but 30 days and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and she was placed on three years probation. She was ordered to complete an assessment and evaluation and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. She must submit to random tests and complete a program.