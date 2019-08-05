The following people have been sentenced by Koochiching County District Court Judge Charles H. LeDuc for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
John D. Beck III, 35, International Falls, was sentenced July 22 for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was given a stay of imposition of sentence and placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to serve 80 hours with the Sentencing to Serve program and pay $350 court fees. He was given credit for serving 102 days jail and ordered to follow the recommendation of an evaluation. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He must provide a DNA sample to the state and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives. He may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Tyler L. Klemetsen, 18, Ramsey, was sentenced July 22 for felony threats of violence.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to serve 40 hours with the Sentencing to Serve program and pay $325 court fees. He was ordered to follow the recommendations of an evaluation and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. He must submit to random tests and searches and may have no contact with the victim/s. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Ryan T. Newman, 36, Bemidji, was sentenced July 22 for felony pattern of stalking.
He was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 60 days in the local jail. He was placed on five years probation and ordered to pay $300 fine and court fees. He was ordered to serve 80 hours with the Sentencing to Serve program and must follow the recommendations of evaluations. He may have no contact with the victim/s and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. He must submit to random tests and searches and provide a DNA sample to the state. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives and may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Andrew G. Strand, 21, International Falls, was sentenced July 22 for felony third-degree assault.
He was given a stay of adjudication, ordered to serve 60 days in the local jail and to pay $885 court fees. He was placed on eight years probation and must follow the recommendations of an evaluation. He may have no contact with the victim/s and may not use alcohol or controlled substances. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Kyler P. McConnell, 24, Virginia, was sentenced July 22 for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possess drugs.
He was given a stay of adjudication and placed on two years probation. He must pay $250 court fees and must follow the recommendations of an assessment. He was given credit for time served. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches.
Erik A. Lassila, 24, International Falls, was sentenced July 22 for gross misdemeanor second-degree test refusal.
He was sentenced to one year jail and ordered to pay $3,000 fine and $1,225 court fees. All but 30 days jail and $1,525 was stayed on court conditions. He was placed on three years probation and ordered to enroll in a court program. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches.