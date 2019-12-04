The following people have been sentenced in Koochiching County District Court for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
Samuel B. Lemke, 25, Chicago, Ill., was sentenced Nov. 18 by Judge David Harrington for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was given a stay of adjudication of sentence and placed on one year unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay $500 court fees and ordered to follow the recommendations of an evaluation. He may not consume alcohol or controlled substances.
Jon W. Lagergren, 20, Littlefork, was sentenced by Harrington Nov. 18 for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
He was given a stay of adjudication and ordered to serve 30 days jail. He was placed on three years supervised probation and ordered to pay $200 court fees. He was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and may not use alcohol. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Steven W. Toth, 54, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 1 by Judge Charles H. LeDuc for gross misdemeanor fail to stop, pass bus, with child outside.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,100 fine and court fees. All but 30 days and $200 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years unsupervised probation.
David A. Baker-Zappia, 47, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 19 byJudge Dale A. Wolf for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of controlled substance and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation of license — posing a risk to public safety.
On the possession, he was given a stay of adjudication and the case was continued. He was placed on two years supervised probation, and the sentences are to run concurrently.
On the cancellation, he was sentenced to one year jail and $3,100 fine and court fees. All but 10 days and $300 was stayed on court conditions. He was placed on three years supervised probation and was ordered to provide 40 hours community work service. He was ordered to follow the recommendations of evaluations and assessments and may not use controlled substances. He must submit to random tests and searches.
KaRae E. Beitel, 26, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 18 by Harrington for gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.
She was sentenced to one year jail and $3,100 fine and fees. The jail time and all but $150 was stayed on court conditions and she was placed on two years supervised probation. She was ordered to complete a program and follow recommendations of evaluations. She was ordered to serve 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program.
Peggy L. Gordon, 63, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 18 by Harrington for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
She was sentenced to one year jail and $3,950 fine and court fees. All but 15 days and $1,200 was stayed on court conditions and she was placed on two years supervised probation. She was ordered to provide 40 hours community work service and must follow the recommendations of evaluations. She may not enter bars or liquor stores, and may not consume alcohol or controlled substances. She must submit to random tests.
Adam L. Hell, 40, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 8 by LeDuc for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation of license — posing a risk to public safety.
He was given a stay of adjudication and the case was continued. He was placed on one year unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $800 court fees. He was ordered to provide 24 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program.
Sabrina L. Murray, 24, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 18 by Harrington for gross misdemeanor theft — take, transfer movable property without consent.
She was given a stay of adjudication and placed on three years supervised probation. She was ordered to provide 40 hours community work service and to follow recommendations of evaluations and assessments. She may have no alcohol or controlled substances.
Frank M. Boyer, 42, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 18 by Harrington for gross misdemeanor escape from custody.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,175 fine and court fees. All but 30 days and $225 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on three years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 80 hours community work service and complete a program.
Ryan B. Lebrasseur, 39, International Falls, was sentenced Nov. 12 by LeDuc for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired.
He was sentenced to one year jail and $3,125 fine and court fees. All but 15 days and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to serve 40 hours with the Sentencing to Serve program and must follow the recommendations of a program. He must submit to random searches and tests.
Tanner R. Nordlund, 22, Littlefork, was sentenced Nov. 18 by Harrington for gross misdemeanor third-degree test refusal.
He was sentenced to one yer jail and $3,125 fine and court fees. All but 20 days and $1,125 was stayed on court conditions and he was placed on two years supervised probation. He was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and must follow the recommendations of evaluations. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests.