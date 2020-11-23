If you have sewing skills, your talents are needed. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is inviting Minnesotans to sew protective face masks to protect against sneezes and coughs to help safeguard people supported by the organization, employees and volunteers.
“We are so grateful for the masks we have received from the community,” said Julie Wright, director of LSS Church Partnerships and Volunteer Services. “Many more are still needed.”
Wright said that the organization is seeking several thousand protective masks. As an essential provider, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans including people with disabilities, youth experiencing homelessness, older Minnesotans, families experiencing job loss and many others with critical needs.
“In services where our physical presence is required, health and safety are top priorities,” Wright said. “Sewing masks is a critically-important way that people can make a big impact in our community right now to help keep people safe. We encourage Minnesotans to invite their friends, family members, neighbors and church groups who sew to join us in our efforts.”
Visit www.lssmn.org/sewmasks for information about patterns to use, where to mail or drop-off masks, and updates.
Currently, all masks can be mailed to the LSS, Attention: Operation Masks, at 2485 Como Avenue in St. Paul, MN 55108. Drop-off locations have also been established in Duluth, Mankato and Rochester.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota.
Today, with 2,400 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit www.lssmn.org.