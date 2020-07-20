Investigators with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED), along with law enforcement partners around the state, recently spent two weeks surveilling 919 Minnesota restaurants and bars looking for violations of Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 74.
Investigators were specifically looking for employees violating mask requirements, adherence to social distancing with tables less than six feet apart and establishments serving to more than 50 percent capacity. Violations could lead to fines or loss of an establishment liquor license.
Warnings sent
During the two-week sweep (July 4-13), AGED sent 10 warning letters to bars and restaurants that violated all three areas of emphasis. Investigators sent an additional four letters on June 26 to establishments violating the order. The bars and restaurants include:
- Neisen’s Sports Bar, Savage
- K & J Catering , North St Paul
- Route 47 Pub & Grub, Fridley
- Long Siding Bar & Grill, Princeton
- Danno’s, Anoka
- CoV, Wayzata
- Hoban Korean BBQ, Minneapolis
- Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Shakopee
- Arnie’s Friendly Folks Club, Shakopee
- Princeton Speedway, Princeton
- Rollie’s, Sauk Rapids
- Breakfast Bar, Minneapolis
- The Stadium, Annandale
- Cowboy Jacks, Minneapolis
Education before enforcement
In addition to the warning letters, investigators spent time educating establishments that violated one or two of the points of emphasis. The majority of the violations included employees failing to wear masks.
Solutions included:
- Marking areas for better social distancing.
- Mask education.
- Canceling of bands.
- Unplugging pool tables, dart machines, etc. to establish better social distances.
Plea to customers
Investigators also found many customers violating the order’s seating guidelines. Under EO-74, seating is limited to four people or six for immediate family members. Establishments reported many customers moving tables or seats together to allow for larger groups in one area.
“By educating establishments and the public, our hope is that it leads to better compliance,” said DPS Commissioner John Harrington. “We can all do our part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our businesses open by wearing a mask, social distancing and adhering to establishment seating limits.”
DPS comprises 11 divisions where 2,100 employees operate programs in the areas of law enforcement, crime victim assistance, traffic safety, alcohol and gambling, emergency communications, fire safety, pipeline safety, driver licensing, vehicle registration and emergency management. DPS activity is anchored by three core principles: education, enforcement and prevention.
DPS-AGED monitors the alcohol industry, issues both alcohol and gambling licenses, and approves regulatory practices. It provides technical and field assistance to businesses and local units of government. It conducts background investigations and criminal investigations relating to alcohol and lawful gambling, the Minnesota Lottery, pari-mutuel horse racetracks and card rooms, and tribal reservation gambling.
Additionally, the division enforces laws pertaining to illegal gambling such as sports bookmaking and other illegal gambling activities. It initiates enforcement actions, resolves and mediates complaints on liquor and gambling violations. It conducts formal hearings on violators, and provides forums for discussion and resolution of liquor and gambling issues.