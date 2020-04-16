An unexpected $1.07 million for the Falls International Airport is good news, said its manager, Thor Einarson, this week.
The money is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Relief, or CARES, Act which will distribute more than $10 billion to help airport sponsors and communities across the nation support continued operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Einarson said the money is needed locally, as the Falls airport, like all others, has seen a dramatic drop in passengers.
"The industry is down 95-99 percent," he said. "We are in those numbers."
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said Tuesday the $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of the nation’s airports and save workers’ jobs during "this crisis."
The money has been awarded by the U.S. DOT's Federal Aviation Administration. Chao reported that $158.37 million will go to 97 Minnesota airports.
Drop in traffic
Air traffic into and out of the Falls airport dropped quickly after March 18, when the United States and Canada closed its border.
"With the U.S.-Canada border shutdown, there is no traffic coming from Europe and Canada stopping for customs and immigration services, no Canadian passenger traffic," he said.
The Falls airport offers commercial service, and is frequently used by private charter flights to clear into the United States.
Enplanements are also down at the other eight airports in the state with scheduled air service, he said.
As an example, he said he learned in a recent call among airport managers that on April 7, the Minneapolis airport reported boarding 1,011 passengers; one year previous on the same day it reported just over 43,000 boardings.
"That's a reflection of what's going on in the industry," said Einarson. "We are like all industries, and businesses. So many folks are suffering, we don't feel alone, and know many restaurants, bars, hotels, and other industries are all suffering. I hope we get through this. Now, to say the least, is quite a challenge."
The money may be used for airport maintenance, utility bills, salaries for airport maintenance staff, and airport development projects.
Einarson said the announcement is good news.
"This is significant, one-time money that will help us pay the bills," he said. "And most important is that there is no time limit to use the money, no expiration date."
He said airport managers were "very pleasantly surprised. It is a godsend."