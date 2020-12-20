Minnesotans can once again take the class D knowledge test online in the comfort of their own home following a relaunch of the system.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division, DPS-DVS, took the test offline Nov. 2 so FAST Enterprises and the state’s testing vendor, IDEMIA, could make changes to ensure security and integrity of the testing system for at-home tests. Those changes include:
- Proctor limitations for the online knowledge test.
- A person may only proctor the online class D knowledge test for three individuals per year. The system will track the number and identity of individuals a person proctors, and ensure the proctor meets requirements.
- Shortened waiting period to begin the online test.
- A person previously had 48 hours from registration to begin the online knowledge test. Now a person must begin the online knowledge test immediately after registering and receiving the email with security and testing codes that expire after three minutes. This will help ensure the person registering to take the test and the person registering to proctor the test are in the same space and ready to begin as soon as registration is complete.
The changes do not apply to third-party online knowledge testing.
“Protecting the integrity of online testing is critical to the success of this program and will help ensure Minnesotans have access to this test without needing to leave their home,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “Expanding online services is more important than ever. More than 23,000 people have taken the class D knowledge test online at home since it was launched on Oct. 8, and we expect many more to use this service in the coming months.”
Minnesotans are still able to take the class D knowledge test in person, by appointment only, at open regional DVS exam stations. Anyone who has an appointment scheduled to take the test in person and chooses to take the test online instead should cancel their appointment with as much notice as possible. This allows DPS-DVS to open up the appointment for another person to take the test. They can cancel appointments online at drive.mn.gov by selecting Schedule or Reschedule an Exam and following the prompts.
Commercial, motorcycle and DWI knowledge tests are only available in person on a walk-in basis at DVS exam stations. Appointments are not required for those tests.
Request to take the test online
Minnesotans can submit their request to take the class D knowledge test online by completing these steps:
- Go to drive.mn.gov and select Take a Class D Knowledge Exam.
- Follow the prompts. Name, date of birth and social security number are required.
DPS-DVS will send an email to the email address provided during registration with the following information:
- A link to the at home online knowledge test site.
- Test ticket number.
- Unique security code.
- Testing and proctor instructions.
- Proctors must be 21 or older and hold a valid Minnesota driver’s license.
- Proctors must agree that they will not provide assistance while proctoring the test and may not proctor the exam for more than three individuals per year.
- The test ticket number and security code will be needed to log in to the online knowledge testing site and complete the test. Enter the test ticket number and security code manually, exactly as listed in the email. Do not copy and paste from your email.
- Once a person registers for the online knowledge test, they must take the test immediately after receiving their confirmation email. After three minutes, the codes will expire and a person will need to wait 72 hours and register for the test again.
Taking the test online at home
- Online testing will be available Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Once a person logs in to the testing site they have 30 minutes to complete the test before it will time out.
- When the test is complete, DPS-DVS records the test results in the driver services system.
- If they pass the test, the applicant should complete the pre-application online at drive.mn.gov before visiting an office to complete their driver’s permit application.
- If they fail the test, the applicant must follow DPS-DVS guidelines and restart the process to take the test again. A person can only take one test per day and is only eligible to complete two test attempts online. In the case of two failed tests, they will need to schedule an appointment for a third test at an open exam station and pay a $10 fee.
Third Party Online Knowledge Testing
The online knowledge testing system allows driver education programs and other authorized businesses such as deputy registrars, to offer the class D knowledge tests to Minnesotans. DPS-DVS is working with driving schools, school districts, community organizations, deputy registrar offices and driver’s license agent offices that are interested in this opportunity.
Businesses may choose to charge up to a $10 fee to administer the class D knowledge test. DPS-DVS will continue to offer the class D knowledge test at no cost for the first two attempts both online and at exam stations by appointment only.
Any organization interested in becoming a certified third-party online knowledge testing site is encouraged to visit the DPS-DVS third party online knowledge testing web page for information.
Online Knowledge Test Background
Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law at the end of July allowing DPS-DVS to use existing funds to develop and implement the online class D knowledge testing system. DPS-DVS immediately began working with IDEMIA, the state’s testing vendor, and FAST Enterprises, the state’s driver and vehicle services system developer and Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) to develop the online knowledge testing system. DPS-DVS launched the online knowledge testing system Oct. 8.
Online Knowledge Test Security
The security and integrity of Minnesota knowledge tests are a DPS-DVS priority. DPS-DVS worked with FAST, IDEMIA and MNIT to prioritize security when expanding the class D knowledge test online. This includes:
- Limiting Minnesota proctors to three individuals per year.
- Requiring custom test codes to access the system.
- Requiring a person start the test immediately after receiving the confirmation email and testing codes.
- Proctors attesting they will not allow the use of cameras, cell phones or other study materials while proctoring the exam.
- Thirty-minute testing time limit.
- No skipping questions.
- Security feature that suspends the test and ends in an automatic fail when the tester opens a new internet browser while taking the test.
Exam Station Knowledge Testing
Minnesotans continue to have the option to take any knowledge test in person at an open DVS exam station. DPS-DVS offers class D knowledge tests by appointment only at regional exam stations. Other knowledge tests are available on a walk-in basis. Minnesotans can schedule a class D knowledge test appointment online at drive.mn.gov by selecting Schedule or Reschedule a Driving Exam and following the prompts.
DPS-DVS opens class D knowledge test appointments six weeks in advance. If someone trying to schedule an appointment finds that “no appointments are available,” they should check another location or check back later as DPS-DVS adds more appointments to the system.
Online Test Languages
The online class D knowledge test will be available in English and Spanish at this time. DPS-DVS plans to add additional languages in the future. Minnesotans have the option to select their preferred language when they register for the online class D knowledge test. They will be able to select Spanish or English during their online knowledge test. There is no audio available with the test questions.
DPS-DVS offers knowledge tests in the following languages at exam stations:
- English
- Hmong
- Vietnamese
- Somali
- Russian
- Spanish
- Karen
- American Sign Language
DPS-DVS Service Enhancements
DPS-DVS made a number of changes to improve the way Minnesotans are able to receive services they need, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Online commercial driver’s license application.
- Online seasonal farm commercial driver’s license application.
- Online standard driver’s license renewal or replacement.
- Class D knowledge test appointments.
- Virtual lobbies at open exam stations.
- Appointment-only road tests; adjustments to the class D road test.
- Commercial road test adjustments to maintain social distancing.
- St. Paul Exam Station expanded knowledge testing capacity.
- Driver’s license, permit and ID card extensions.
- Disability permit extensions.
- Focusing on regional DVS exam stations to offer more tests.
- Wellness screenings and personal protective equipment.
- Saturday road test appointments.
- School bus Saturday knowledge tests.
- Online class D knowledge test.
Additional information about each enhancement is on the DVS website.
How to stay updated
DPS-DVS answers frequently asked questions related to how COVID-19 is affecting DVS services on the DVS COVID-19 FAQ webpage.
The DPS-DVS Facebook page and Twitter page will have information.
How to get help
- For driver services questions (licenses, ID cards, driver compliance and exams), visit the DVS website and submit your question using the driver services contact forms. You can also call 651-297-3298.
- For vehicle services questions (ownership transfers, titles, liens and vehicle registration) visit the DVS website and submit your question using the vehicle services contact forms. You can also call 651-297-2126.
About the Minnesota Department Public Safety
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) comprises 10 divisions where 2,200 employees operate programs in the areas of law enforcement, crime victim assistance, traffic safety, alcohol and gambling, emergency communications, fire safety, pipeline safety, driver licensing, vehicle registration and emergency management. DPS activity is anchored by three core principles: education, enforcement and prevention.
About DVS
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division is responsible for driver testing, driver licensing and maintenance of driver records; driver evaluation and compliance; motor vehicle title and registration; commercial vehicle registration; motor vehicle dealer licensing and regulation; and enforcement of no-fault insurance requirements.