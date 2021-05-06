State Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL – International Falls, said today's announcement bout a three-step plan to end state COVID-19 restrictions offers more reason than ever to be optimistic about closing the book on the pandemic.
"Minnesotans have faced enormous challenges over the past year, with too many families losing loved ones to COVID-19, plus the economic hardships workers, small business owners, and families had to experience due to no fault of their own. I know how much our communities are looking forward to returning to normal, and as we enter the summer months with vaccinations increasing, the governor’s announcement is welcome news that will aid our economic recovery," he said in a statement today.
“The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter, and if folks haven’t yet done so, I encourage them to get vaccinated. Each shot helps bring us closer to putting COVID-19 behind us," Ecklund said.
Walz announced the timeline that should end nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions by May 28, and end the statewide masking requirement once 70 percent of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get their vaccine, or by July 1.
The announcement comes as more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have gotten their shot and the state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by the end of June.