Essentia Health is offering flu shots to the community in a variety of ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In International Falls, the following options are available:
Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic (2501 Keenan Dr)
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call 218-283-9431 to schedule your flu shot.
Essentia Health-International Falls Pharmacy (2501 Keenan Dr, Suite A)
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shots available to people ages 6 years and older. Call 218-285-6222 to schedule your appointment, though walk-ins are welcome.
International Falls Super One Foods (1313 3rd St)
Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shots available to people ages 6 years and older. Walk-ins are welcome.
International Falls County Market (1907 Valley Pine Circle)
Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shots available to people ages 6 years and older. Walk-ins are welcome.
“This year might be the most important year for a flu shot ever,” said Dr. Aaron Phillipps, an infectious disease specialist at Essentia Health. “Cold weather pushes us indoors and the close quarters allow for easier person-to-person transmission of respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19. An outbreak of illness can overfill and overtax our hospitals. We have a vaccine against the flu that can help keep our cases down and keep our hospital beds available when they are needed. The vaccine reduces your chances of getting the flu, and if you don’t have the flu you have no risk of transmission to others that may not have the ability to fight off a serious infection.”
The flu vaccine is recommended for people 6 months and older, including people with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions. Flu vaccinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances.
For general information about the upcoming influenza season, visit the CDC’s resources online at cdc.gov/flu.