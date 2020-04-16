A tent outside Essentia Health Clinic - International Falls has been set to allow staff to test people for the COVID-19 virus without entering the building, and risking exposure to others.
Louie St. George III, media relations specialist, with Essentia Health in Duluth, corrected misinformation provided to The Journal last week.
He said because testing supplies remain limited, a patient needs to specific criteria that is largely in line with recommendations from the Department of Health. To be tested, a patient needs a medical order. To get a medical order, Essentia staff ask patients to do an E-Visit, which are free for all people with COVID-19 symptoms.
Criteria for testing includes people who feel ill and are:
- Residents or staff in congregate living settings (long term care facilities, prisons/jails, homeless shelters, etc.)
- Dialysis patients
- Hospitalized patients
- Health care workers and their ill household contacts
- Patients 65 years of age and older
- Patients with underlying medical conditions
- First responders who provide direct medical assistance
- Child care providers