In accordance with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s request, and to better control the spread of the coronavirus, Essentia Health has expanded its testing criteria to include all patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. This change is effective immediately at all sites in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, start an E-Visit at EssentiaHealth.org. E-Visits are free for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. You also can call the hotline at 833-494-0836. An Essentia provider will evaluate your symptoms and, if necessary, refer you for a test.
Previously, testing was limited to specific groups of people, such as first responders, health care workers, patients over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. But that will change as Walz calls for health care providers to ramp up capacity to as many as 20,000 tests per day statewide. At Essentia, officials say they are poised to meet this challenge.
Visit www.essentiahealth.org for a list of current testing sites. It’s important to note that these sites are only for patients who have first obtained a medical order for testing through an E-Visit or the COVID-19 hotline. Officials are evaluating additional locations and may change this list of testing sites in the future.
Patients won’t be billed for costs related to COVID-19 testing. This includes balances after insurance is billed, such as co-pays or deductibles. It also includes uninsured patients.