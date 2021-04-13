Following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Food and Drug Administration, Essentia Health will pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
According by a press release by Essentia Health released Tuesday, since April 12, there have been six cases of severe blood clotting from those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, all women aged 18-48. In that time, more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
According to a joint statement from the CDC and FDA, “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”
Essentia Health said this pause is not related to the effectiveness of the vaccine and anyone who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not need to be revaccinated.
Essentia will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to anyone aged 16 and older, saying both patients and non-patients can schedule an appoint through MyChart or by calling 833-494-0836.