International Falls fire and police chiefs reported last month on department activities in February.
Adam Mannausau, fire, rescue and EMS chief, reported:
Fire Department
- 4 Full Department Callouts; 2 city and 2 rural fire responses
- 2 Commercial Fire
- 1 Snowmobile Accident
- 1 Vehicle Fire
- 1 CO / Propane Call
- 1 CO Alarm
Ambulance
- 911 calls - 72, compared to 75 in the same month 2020
- Transfers - 54, compared to 42 last year
Police Department
Rich Mastin, police chief, reported:
- Calls for service - 374 calls for service last month, with 76 of those requiring new case reports.
- Traffic stops - 140
- Citations - 22
- Arrests - 9