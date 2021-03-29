International Falls

International Falls fire and police chiefs reported last month on department activities in February.

Adam Mannausau, fire, rescue and EMS chief, reported:

Fire Department

  • 4 Full Department Callouts; 2 city and 2 rural fire responses
  • 2 Commercial Fire
  • 1 Snowmobile Accident
  • 1 Vehicle Fire
  • 1 CO / Propane Call
  • 1 CO Alarm

Ambulance

  • 911 calls - 72, compared to 75 in the same month 2020
  • Transfers - 54, compared to 42 last year

Police Department

Rich Mastin, police chief, reported:

  • Calls for service - 374 calls for service last month, with 76 of those requiring new case reports.
  • Traffic stops - 140
  • Citations - 22
  • Arrests - 9