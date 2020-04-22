The International Falls Fire Department will serve as a drop-off site for homemade masks Saturday, as part of a weeklong statewide homemade mask drive launched by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday people may deliver their homemade masks to a drop-off box located outside the Falls Fire Hall.
Fire departments will deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.
The statewide effort encourages Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlighst the importance of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.