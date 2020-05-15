Minnesotans will once again be able to access the majority of driver and vehicle services starting Monday, but office visits will look different with changes made to protect the health and safety of customers and staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becky Roeder, Falls License Bureau, said the International Falls location will open Monday, however, customers will be seen by appointment only.
"People will need to call and make an appointment," she said. "They cannot leave a message and have us make an appointment for them. They need to actually talk to someone in our office."
Roeder said the phone line at the Falls License Bureau is a busy one and asked for patience as the business works toward a new normal.
"We have the best customers in the state of Minnesota," she said. "People have been doing what we're asking and it's been great."
And she hopes that trend will continue.
In addition to needing an appointment, Roeder said customers will need to stay in their vehicle until they are waved in by staff at their scheduled appointment.
"Your vehicle is the lobby," she said, adding the first appointment will begin at 9 a.m. on weekdays and the last appointment will be at 3 p.m. Roeder also asked customers be on time for their appointments. If they're late, the appointment could go to the next person in line and the late appointment will need to be rescheduled.
Roeder also encourages continued use of the drop box located outside the business, 426 Third Street, for tag renewals and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources renewals.
"There is a blank form on our door for you to use if you don't have your notice," Roeder said. "You can note if you would like curbside pick-up or have us mail back to you."
Other measures
Roeder said if any customers are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, including a fever or cough, they must reschedule their appointment.
"There are no exceptions to this," she said. "If someone is not feeling well, they need to stay home."
License bureau staff will wear a face mask inside exam stations, and recommend customers wear face masks while inside exam stations for the safety of staff and customers. Face masks are required for class D road tests.
Don’t rush to the office right away if you don’t need to, Roeder said.
Early renewals to upgrade to a Minnesota REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card should not be done at this time. The REAL ID deadline is extended to Oct. 1, 2021.
DVS offers a number of online services. Visit drive.mn.gov to find out if you can complete your transaction online before you visit offices, which Roeder recommends.
"You have to know what you want when you get here," she said. "We want you to educate yourself to limit your time in the office... we can only have two customers in the office at a time."
To make an appointment, call the Falls License Bureau at 218-283-2843. For applications or other information, visit the DVS website at https://dps.mn.gov/