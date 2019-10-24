An International Falls man will make an initial appearance in court Monday to face three felonies related to his second kidnapping charge in about two years.
Joshua M. Smith, 33, remains in custody, as of Thursday, after he allegedly assaulted and held his girlfriend against her will Oct. 9.
Smith has been charged in Koochiching County District Court with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and domestic assault by strangulation. He was arraigned on Oct. 11 and bail was set at $150,000 without conditions, or $70,000 cash or surety with conditions including pre-trial release.
The criminal complaint says that International Falls police received a call on the morning of Oct. 10 by someone reporting that their coworker had been assaulted.
The victim said she and Smith had been arguing the night before, it escalated when he grabbed her arms and pushed her onto the bed, covering her mouth and nose with his hand to make it hard to breathe. A short time later, he held her down and put his other hand on her neck to hold her into place, before taking the cord from a nearby a baby monitor and tying her hands. Smith told her he was tying her up to stop her from leaving.
The complaint said the victim told police she was tied up for 30 to 40 minutes, and Smith provided a similar account of the incident when interviewed by police.
Smith has a lengthy criminal history, with his last sentence in December 2018 involving a year in prison, which was stayed, for being a felon who received stolen property.
In September 2017, he was arrested in Blackduck, where he resided, after taking his ex-girlfriend against her will. Koochiching County officials were notified when the woman failed to return from a pre-arranged meeting in International Falls with Smith. He was convicted of felony false imprisonment in that case.