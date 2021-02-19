Cody Christensen of International Falls, pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000 for fishing without a license and failing to comply with an Ontario court order prohibiting fishing.
Justice of the Peace Patricia Clysdale-Cornell, Fort Frances, Feb 4. issued an order prohibiting him from possessing a fishing licence or engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for three years.
The case stemmed from Sept. 14, 2019, when court documents say an Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer observed Christensen fishing on Black Sturgeon Bay of Rainy Lake, near Fort Frances.
Fishing was in violation of a court order that had been previously imposed on Christensen for fishing without a license in 2018, prohibiting him from possessing a fishing license or engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario until April 11, 2020, reported the MNRF.
MNRF conservation officers continue to patrol and protect Ontario's natural resources during the current COVID-19 pandemic and reminds everyone that respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits help ensure natural resources stay healthy.
