An International Falls man was recently sentenced to more than two years prison for threatening violence.
Matthew H. Isensee, 31, was sentenced Jan. 10 in Koochiching County District Court by Judge John DeSanto for felony threats of violence.
He was sentenced to 32 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, and to pay $225 fine and court fees. The prison time was stayed and he was placed on five years supervised probation.
He was ordered not to use alcohol and drugs and must submit to random tests and searches. He may not enter bars or liquor stores and must complete a program. He must serve jail time via electronic home monitoring until he enters a program. He must give a DNA sample to the state and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Others sentenced
The following people have also been sentenced in Koochiching County District Court for felony or aggravated misdemeanor crimes. The information is provided to The Journal by court staff.
Nina M. LeBron, 38, International Falls, was sentenced Jan. 13 by Judge Charles H. LeDuc for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
She was given a stay of adjudication of sentence and placed on three years supervised probation. She was ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program and ordered not to use alcohol or controlled substances. She must submit to random tests and searches and follow the recommendations of an evaluation and assessment.
Cody C. Averill, 29, International Falls, was sentenced Jan. 14 by LeDuc for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
He was given a stay of imposition of sentence and ordered to serve 30 days jail. He was given credit for 28 days served and ordered to pay $200 court fees. He was placed on five years supervised probation and ordered to provide 40 hours to the Sentencing to Serve program. He may not use alcohol or controlled substances and must submit to random tests and searches. He must follow the recommendations of an assessment and evaluation and submit a DNA sample to the state. He may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives and may not register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are fully restored.
Peggy L. Gordon, 63, International Falls was sentenced Jan. 9 by DeSanto for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
She was sentenced to one year jail and $3,950 fine and court fees. All but 15 days and $1,200 was stayed on court conditions and she was placed on two years supervised probation. She may serve the jail time via electronic home monitoring at her own expense. She must provide 40 hours community work service and follow the recommendations of an evaluation. She may not use alcohol or drugs and may not enter bars or liquor stores. She must submit to random tests and searches and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.