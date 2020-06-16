The criminal sentence of an International Falls man convicted in the 2018 stabbing of his girlfriend was reversed Monday by a Minnesota appeals court.
Court documents say the decision by Koochiching County District Court Judge Charles LeDuc to personally investigate the services of prison prior to sentencing Christopher D. Leckner, 34, denied his right to an impartial decision.
Leckner, who is at Stillwater correctional facility, was sentenced in 2019 to 12.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault.
He will be resentenced before a different district court judge, the appeal court decision said Monday, "because the district court's impartiality may reasonably be questioned."
The appeal centered on Leckner's 2019 request for a stay of any prison time and instead to be placed on community supervision because he was advised he would not receive mental health or substance abuse services while in prison.
The court decision said LeDuc continued the sentencing hearing so he could visit the Stillwater prison, one of two prisons where Leckner could be placed.
When the hearing was reconvened three weeks later, LeDuc said he was familiar with services available in prison for inmates who avail themselves to those services, and denied the request for supervised probation. LeDuc told him during the hearing he would get more mental health services in prison than he could get in the public.
The appeals court said in its decision that putting the hearing on hold to investigate and then relied on that information outside the record to sentence Leckner deprived him of his right to a fair hearing before an impartial judge.