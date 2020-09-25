International Falls School officials report today that a member of its staff, considered itinerant, or traveling, has tested positive for COVID-19. District officials were notified of the positive case today.
A letter to families and staff in the district sent today by district Superintendent Kevin Grover said the itinerant staff member had direct contact with just one student at Falls Elementary School.
The family of the student who had direct contact has been notified and has been sent home to quarantine for 14 days. The district cannot divulge further information regarding staff members or students, based upon advice from legal counsel, due to privacy laws, including HIPAA and FERPA.
Students and staff whose families have not been notified of a potential direct contact should continue to attend school or report to your employment assignment as normal, Grover stressed.
Students and adults in classrooms where a positive case was detected will be notified of an infection in that classroom by phone call or text message the same day as the infection was detected. This will allow parents the option to keep students home if they choose to do that, he continued.
The letter reminded families and staff that the protocols outlined in the International Falls Public Schools Restart Blueprint Plan are critical to the continuation of hybrid learning at the elementary, high school, and Alternative Learning Center.
"Each person in our community can do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently," Grover said in the letter.
Grover said district offiials will continue to coordinate with the Koochiching County Health Department.
"It is our intent to keep you informed as we continue to learn how to live in this COVID-19 environment," he wrote.