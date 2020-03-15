International Falls Schools are closed effective immediately, according to Superintendent Kevin Grover.
While Gov. Tim Walz ordered public schools closed effective Wednesday through March 27, Grover said the Falls district is in a "slightly different position than some other districts in the state."
"We currently have one staff member that has undergone testing and is quarantined until the results come back," Grover said. "With this information, we will close our district to students immediately. The plan is to do a thorough cleaning of the area in which this individual was located. Custodial staff will report to work at 6 a.m. (Monday) in their respective buildings. The expectation is that all remaining staff will return to work on Tuesday and specific information will go out to employees at a later time with more information."
The name of the staff member was not released, but Grover told The Journal if the individual were to test positive, the Minnesota Department of Health would come in and do the investigation on who would need to be quarantined.
District officials clarified the staff member does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19. The employee became ill Thursday evening and was tested on Friday, and was not in the building that day.
"It is protocol to quarantine until results come back," officials said a statement.
Grover said the schools' closure is to be used to plan for the possibility of providing distance learning and other required services to families in the event that schools need to remain closed for a longer period of time.
"In the days to come we will be ready to meet the needs of our community with respect to childcare service for children of emergency workers," he said. "We will develop a means to register for this service and will work on a plan to expand our hours of service to meet the needs. We will be coming up with a plan to meet the needs of families that rely on the school for daily meals. More information with regards to both of these will be available in the days to come."
There will be more information coming out in the next few days and Grover said he will reserve phone notifications for only the highest need bulletins. Information will be placed on the school's webpage with the plan for services as they emerge.