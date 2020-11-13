Students attending Falls public schools will transition to distance learning models starting next week.
Falls High School students will begin distance learning starting Monday, and Falls Elementary students will transition to the distance learning model Nov. 23.
Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover said the district wanted to give families of elementary students a week to make child care arrangements during the “short-term shift.” In addition, it will allow district officials time to organize its childcare and distribute materials as needed.
“This decision is not easy as the best place for education to be conducted for students is in our buildings,” he said. “We continue to work with the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, and local health officials to make decisions.”
There will be no extracurricular activities until in-person learning resumes. A date of when students will return to the classroom is unknown at this time.
There will be no distance learning for preschool and current preschool students will return to in-person learning when allowed. Tuition will be prorated.
Food service will be available at the three pickup locations for families who register to get meals provided.
“Our goal is to get back to in-person learning as soon as (COVID-19) numbers stabilize and recede to an acceptable level for the safety of students and staff,” Grover said. “We understand that this is not the desired model for students or staff, but we appreciate your support over the past couple months and we are committed to returning as soon as possible.”
Rising numbers
The announcement comes during the week Koochiching County saw daily increases of positive COVID-19 cases.
Indus School officials Thursday night announced all students would transition to a distance learning model also begin Monday.
"It is with a heavy heart that we are planning a change to the learning model we currently have to distance learning until Nov. 30," Indus Principal Laurie Bitter said. "Our goal is a quick two week reset button so our school can get back to in-person learning as soon as (COVID-19) numbers stabilize and recede to an acceptable level for the safety of students and staff."
Bitter can be contacted at 218-634-2425 for more information.
Littlefork-Big Falls School last week decided high school students would distance learn until Nov. 18.
"We are hoping to be able to return to school as planned on November 18, however, cases in the county are continuing to rise with 18 new cases in the last two days," L-BF Superintendent said in an announcement Thursday. "We need our community to do the best they can to do their due diligence with social distancing, masking, and washing their hands so that our high school students can return to the building. We will be continuing to watch this case level and may have to extend distance learning in the high school if the county case level continues to remain at a high level."