One person died and another person was air lifted to medical care today after a house fire on County Road 2 this morning, reports Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund. International Falls firefighters were at the scene for about three and a half hours, after the call came in at about 9:30 this morning. No further information is now available.
Fatal house fire
Laurel Beager
Laurel Beager
